Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.22 Million Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Scholastic worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,617,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scholastic by 11.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

SCHL opened at $33.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 0.95. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

