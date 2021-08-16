Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Lumber Liquidators worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.51. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.