Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,432 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 69.9% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PING. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

NYSE PING opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

