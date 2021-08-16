ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $753.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. B. Riley started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

