Morgan Stanley Sells 7,842 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $392,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $868,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE:ISD opened at $16.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.