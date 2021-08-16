Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 140,882 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 2,769,818 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after buying an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB opened at $12.96 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on DB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

