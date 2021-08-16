Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 172.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $857,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $224,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,246,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,106,000 after acquiring an additional 249,419 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SSNC opened at $77.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

