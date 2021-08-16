Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.86.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $62,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.