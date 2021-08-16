Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 82,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

NYSE:UBER opened at $42.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

