ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.