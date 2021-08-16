Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get Adecco Group alerts:

AHEXY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.