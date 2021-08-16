Royal Bank of Canada Increases ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €13.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

