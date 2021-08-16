Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEMKT LSF opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at $525,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

