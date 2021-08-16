Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 174,790 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,790 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $145.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.66.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

