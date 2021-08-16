Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 75,471 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vaxart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vaxart by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

