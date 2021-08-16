State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,350 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.1% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 264,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 665,192 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 195.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BNED opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.67. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $222.78 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

