State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 352,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $383.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.27. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

