Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

