Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Retail Value at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVI opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

