Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $191,000 Stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 102.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

