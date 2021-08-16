Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $1,440,600.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BFAM opened at $145.32 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.95 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

