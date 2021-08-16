Gregory D. Cameron Sells 40,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BE opened at $21.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.