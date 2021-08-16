Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report $189.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.60 million and the lowest is $182.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $101.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $685.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $833.75 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 179,192 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $82,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $2,779,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $557.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.82.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

