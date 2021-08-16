Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $97.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

