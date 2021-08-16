CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wolfe Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.15.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.51. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

