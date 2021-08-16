eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.02 on Thursday. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

