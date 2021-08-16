Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.33. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,095,958 shares of company stock worth $76,812,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $11,879,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $8,469,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $5,564,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

