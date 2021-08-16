Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $686.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 15.82.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $26,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 149,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

