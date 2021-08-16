Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $24.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RKT. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 96.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after buying an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after buying an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

