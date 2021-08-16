ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $7.55 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

