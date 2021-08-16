Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coty were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coty by 29.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 172,385 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Coty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,427,000 after acquiring an additional 207,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $47,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.49.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

