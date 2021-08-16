Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of KAR Auction Services worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KAR opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

