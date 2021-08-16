i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIV. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,876,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77,016 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $918.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.17. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

