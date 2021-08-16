Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 37,435 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,435 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI opened at $72.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.70 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,583 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

