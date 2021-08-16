CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,882. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRVL stock opened at $152.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.33. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

