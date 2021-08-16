Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,953 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

