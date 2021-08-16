Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 54,894 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 288.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.