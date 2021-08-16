Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $339,000 in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $7,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $617.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

