Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 62.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $84,315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $19,231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $13,281,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $209.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.34 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

