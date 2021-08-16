BMO Capital Markets Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$5.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

BIREF stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

