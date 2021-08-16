BMO Capital Markets Raises CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.90.

CESDF stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

