BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSRTF. Scotiabank started coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $15.33 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

