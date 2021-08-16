Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 61,159 Shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,159 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 5:01 Acquisition were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FVAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,980,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 6.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVAM stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

