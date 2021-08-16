JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLVHF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy.

DLVHF opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.15. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

