Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given New €14.60 Price Target at UBS Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target raised by UBS Group from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRARY. Morgan Stanley cut Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.