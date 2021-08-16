Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Down 37.8% in July

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,483,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,242,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after buying an additional 79,735 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,317,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after buying an additional 1,004,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

