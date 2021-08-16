Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $130,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

HYACU stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.