Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,187,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after purchasing an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 473,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

