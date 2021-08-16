Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OYST. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter worth $162,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OYST opened at $14.38 on Monday. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

