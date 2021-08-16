Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

