Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.
NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
